Missing Landavazo ‘Forever’ Horse Found In Clay County

Wichita Falls Police Department via Facebook

The Wichita Falls Police Department reported Friday that the Lauren Landavazo 'Forever' horse that had been stolen from McNeil Middle School in early October has been found.

According to KAUZ the police received a Crime Stoppers tip Friday morning that led them to a barn in Clay county. The missing horse statue was discovered inside the barn.

Police report that there are five suspects in the case, but no charges have been filed so far.

The monument had been placed in front of McNeil Middle School to honor the memory of Lauren Landavazo who had been killed while walking home from school in September of 2016. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime was up to $12,600 before the horse was recovered.