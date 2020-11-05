Oklahoma Among the Drunkest States on Election Night

Did you find yourself boozing it up a little more during the madness of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election? If so, know that you have plenty of company.

For me, Election Night is an event kind of like a championship football game. We usually have some finger foods and load up on booze for the occasion just like we would if we were watching the Dallas Cowboys play in a big game (won’t have to worry about that this year).

Of course, for a lot of people, the booze is a means to help them celebrate a big win or to drown their blues after a loss.

The career website Zippia took it upon themselves to analyze Google Trends to figure out which states were reaching for the bottle most on Election Night.

The results determined folks in Oklahoma to be among the most hungover on the day after the election. The Sooner State ranked #15 among states searching for booze.

Texas, on the other hand, was on the lower end of the scale at #34 on the list.

Here are the ten drunkest states on Election Night:

Rhode Island New Hampshire Massachusetts Connecticut Vermont Michigan Ohio Delaware Arkansas New York

The states that had the least interest in imbibing on Election Night were Louisiana, North Carolina, Iowa, Washington, Hawaii and Arizona.

How about you? Did you hit it a little harder than usual while watching election coverage or did you spare yourself the hangover and go about your night in the usual fashion?