A word to the wise: look away if you don't want your stomach to turn.

Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos, 38, lost to Michael Page over the weekend in London at Bellator 158 after Page finished him off with a vicious knee to his forehead that caused a fractured skull . The hit was so on point that it dented his head, as you can see in this very-hard-to-look-at photo of Santos afterward posted on Instagram by his ex-wife, Cris “Cyborg” Justino

As you can clearly see, his head is dented in like a car that had been sideswiped.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Santos, he "suffered a knee strike to the head which has caused a compound fracture to the front of his skull."

Santos is going to help paying his medical bills -- his future as a fighter is up in the air and, as of right now, he's not even allowed to fly to leave Britain.