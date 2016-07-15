Fatal Motorcycle Crash Leads to Huge Ghost Debate

It's a photo that has some thinking they're seeing something otherworldly.

A man took a picture of the scene after a fatal motorcycle accident in Stanton, Ky. that many feel shows the image of a ghost above an officer on the scene. The one-person crash had left the biker dead, so some believers think the picture captures his spirit. Indeed, the image looks like it is in the shape of a human body.

Saul Vazquez is the man who snapped the photo. He wouldn't divulge too much information about it, but did say he did not alter it whatsoever.

What do you think? Was this modified via the magic of Photoshop? Or is there some sort of shadow causing the image to appear like that? Or -- gulp -- is there some sort of unexplained phenomena at work here?