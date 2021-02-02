Mondays Suck Less with ‘Free Coffee Mondays’ from Dunkin’ Donuts

Do you drag a little more than usual on Monday mornings? If so, I feel your pain. And so does Dunkin’ Donuts, apparently.

The coffee and donut giant will be giving away free coffee every Monday in February to members of their DD Perks rewards program who make a purchase.

In a press release, Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’ says the company knows their fans could use a little extra boost:

As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right.

To take advantage of the offer, customers need to either simply order ahead on the Dunkin’ app or have their loyalty ID QR code scanned before paying. For those who aren’t current DD Perks members, you can enroll in the program on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

Fans of Dunkin’ definitely want to take advantage of the perks program. Members earn five points from every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases. After a member racks up 200 points, they get a free beverage of any size.

