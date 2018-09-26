How to Celebrate National Coffee Day in Wichita Falls This Saturday

It’s the most wonderful day of the year! Well, one of them anyway. It’s National Coffee Day on Saturday, September 29th!

It’s the perfect time to try something new. And no, I’m not talking about another Pumpkin Spice Latte. But if that’s what you really want, go for it! I meant it's the perfect time to try a different brewing technique. If you usually do a drip coffee, try an espresso shot or French press. If you always do the fancy drinks, try a drip coffee. If you make your coffee at home, try a different kind of bean. Just be a little creative and see what happens.

Or maybe try a new coffee shop. We have several in town ranging from chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts (Soon to be just Dunkin’) to Wichita Falls’ own places like Frank & Joe’s Coffee House in Parker Square, 8th Street Coffee House downtown at 8th and Indiana, Ganache To-Go at 8th and Ohio and many more. Heck, you can even get a great cup of Peet’s Coffee at Market Street while you do your grocery shopping.

National Coffee Day is also a great time to reconnect with a friend you haven’t seen in months. Give them a call and meet up for a cup of conversation at your favorite coffee shop.

Aside from the social aspects of coffee drinking, some studies even indicate that regular coffee consumption can help reduce the likelihood of dementia in later years. Coffee as a health food, I think I’ll drink to that.