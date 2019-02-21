Monster Truck Meet and Greets in Wichita Falls on Friday

If you want to take some photos with some monster trucks before the big show on Saturday, you need to save some time tomorrow afternoon.

I know a lot of people are excited for Traxxas Monster Truck World Tour hitting Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday. We have been giving away family four packs of tickets with pit passes the past couple of days. We're gonna have one more way for you to win and you get to see one of the actual Monster Trucks when you do.

Tomorrow afternoon, you can stop by the Ace Hardware on Southwest Parkway from 2-4. Meet the driver, take a photo with the truck and put your name in the running for those tickets. If you don't win there, stop on by Heff's Burgers in Parker Square from 5-7. A different monster truck will be there for photos and more tickets for you to win.

This will be our last way for you to win, so stop on by tomorrow to put your name in the running one last time.