More and More Texas Legislators Want Sports Gambling in the State

Texas is in the minority on this and it's starting to piss me off.

I always hear about Texas being this great free state, but it seems like we're always miles behind everyone else on things getting legalized here. It always comes down to politicians not allowing us to vote on what we want in our state. For instance, the United States Supreme Court allowed sports gaming at the discretion of the states.

So why can't I vote on this in Texas?

As of right now, we have ten states that have no plans to add sports gambling to their state. This does not mean it is not fully legal in the rest of the 40 states, but many are moving forward in making it a possibility for a vote. These ten below, have no plans at the moment. Info taken from Vegas Insider.

Alabama

Alaska

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Nebraska

North Dakota

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

However, Governor Abbott is now changing his tune, after being against it for all these years. His office says it is something they plan to take a look at in the next legislative session. "We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming. But, if there is a way to create a very professional entertainment option for Texans, Governor Abbott would take a look at it.”

Supporters will file a resolution this session and would need to be passed by the Texas house and senate by two thirds majority. Then, it would be up to the people of Texas. That vote for us would not happen until November of 2023.

My argument has been this for years. It is a state's issue, let the people vote on what they want. I just get frustrated we have never had the opportunity to vote on this. If you don't think gambling is already happening in the state, you're insane.

It is estimated that five to eight BILLION dollars is gambled illegally in the state every year. Those numbers taken from two different articles from ABC 13 and CBS 4. We will see if one day, the state of Texas wants to start making money off those billions of dollars.

