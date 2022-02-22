Texas Is Now The 3rd Most Sinful State In The Entire Nation

They say that everything is bigger in Texas. I guess that includes naughty behavior as well.

In a new survey conducted by Wallet Hub, Texas is ranked the third most sinful state in the entire nation. To calculate how sinful a state was, the study compared how naughty every state was in seven different categories.

The Lone Star State did come in first place in one category. According to Wallet Hub, Texas is the most lustful state in the entire nation. Texas also scored high in both vanity, and jealously.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the ‘Seven Deadly Sins’, that each state is ranked on, and how Texas scored on each category:

Anger & Hatred 30 th

Jealously 12 th

Excesses & Vices 37 th

Greed 29 th

Lust 1 st

Vanity 6 th

Laziness 24th

The Lone Star State did come in first place in one category. Apparently, Texas is the most lustful state in the entire nation. According to the study, the state has an incredibly high teen birth rate. Texans also spent more time spent on adult entertainment websites than most other states, and searched Google for “XXX Entertainment” websites, pretty often as well.

Texas also scored pretty high in vanity, and jealously as well.

Only Nevada, and California ranked ahead of Texas, as the most sinful state in the country. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Nevada came in first place. After all, it is home to Las Vegas, which is infamously known as “sin city”. California came in second place, with Texas not too far behind, in third. Idaho came in last place, making it the least sinful state in the country. I guess that the people in Idaho are far more virtuous than us Texans.

You can see how each state ranks with their sinful desires, and check out the full survey, by clicking here.