More Christmas Preview Party This Friday at The Loft Marketplace

Halloween is over. Break out the Christmas decorations. OK, maybe it's not quite time for that but Christmas Magic wants to get the ball rolling with a special More Christmas Preview Party this Friday(11.06.2020).

You may remember that we told you a while back that Christmas Magic was doing things differently this year. Because of coronavirus concerns and the huge amount of people that typically attend the Christmas Magic event in person it simply wasn't possible to do things the traditional way. So they opted for a more spread out event with More Magic cards that qualified you for special deals at numerous locations around the area.

This Friday's event will be held at The Loft Marketplace, it's in the little shopping center near the Courtyard Marriott and right next to Lookin' Good spa. While you're there you can take advantage of the discounts that your More Magic card qualifies you for and even score some free cookies from Fresh Batch Cookies. Friday's Preview Party runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. As with all activities this year, please wear your mask and practice social distancing while participating.

More Magic cards will qualify you for special deals and discounts throughout the holiday season and are $20 each. They can be purchased from any member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls or online.

Sure, we haven't finished eating the leftover Halloween candy yet, but the way this year has been going, you'd better get your Christmas list going a lot earlier than usual if you hope to get it done.