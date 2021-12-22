More People Moved to Texas in 2021 Than Almost Any Other State

It’s a pretty well-known fact that a whole lot of people have been relocating to Texas over the last several years.

Most of the growth has been in major metropolitan areas like Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Those are two areas I frequent and I’ve witnessed firsthand just how much their populations’ have been booming here lately.

And to be perfectly honest with you, I don’t necessarily like it. Not that I have anything against people relocating to the Lone Star State. It’s just that it’s become so damn hard to get around DFW and Austin, that I dread going there.

So, I was reading the results of a study conducted by Move.org and was not in the least bit surprised to see that Texas was the 2nd most moved to state in 2021, behind Florida. No surprise there. The weather in Florida is awesome and just like Texas, there’s no state income tax, which is always a big draw for people looking to keep more of their hard-earned money.

Here’s the thing – Texas was also the 2nd most moved from state in 2021, right behind California. I hear stories all the time about how people are leaving California in droves, but there are also a lot of people moving to the Golden State. It was actually the 3rd most moved to state in 2021.

So ultimately the population sizes aren’t changing all that drastically, we’re just seeing a turnover in the populations, according to the study.

Which is really kind of hard to believe because it sure seems like Texas is booming these days.

