Fed Up With all the Mosquitoes in Texas? It Could Be Worse

Keep this in mind the next time you’re fighting off mosquitoes while trying to relax in the backyard.

While I’m definitely looking for a silver lining here, I’m not going to sugarcoat things. The mosquitoes in Texas suck. They’re so bad (and large) here that you’ll hear people joke about the mosquito being the state bird of Texas.

And with all the rain we’ve getting here lately, they’re probably going to be even worse than usual this year.

We’ve tried everything we can think of to keep mosquitoes out of our yard. From spraying to lighting mosquito-repellant candles to hanging traps, we just can’t seem to get rid of those pesky critters.

By now you’re probably wondering what exactly the silver lining is that I mentioned earlier.

Well, the good news is that we don’t live in Louisiana. Our neighbors to the east are the most mosquito-prone state in the country, according to Insuranks.com.

And hey – you can also rejoice in the fact that you don’t live in Florida, South Dakota, or New York, because those states are even more mosquito-prone than the Lone Star State. Unfortunately, that’s as good as it gets, though.

Because Texas is the fifth most mosquito-prone state in the United States.

Sure, there are 45 states with fewer mosquitoes than Texas. But let’s not dwell on that. Instead, take solace in the fact that it could actually be worse.

Now excuse me while I spray myself with repellant so I don’t get devoured by mosquitoes while out on a 15-minute walk.

