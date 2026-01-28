Thanks to a recent study, we know where your vehicle is most likely to be stolen here in Texas. Now, I’m not talking about which city or county, but common away-from-home locations.

Researchers Analyzed Five Years of Texas Car Theft Data

Researchers with Compare the Market conducted a 5-year analysis that looked at the total car thefts in Texas and where they occurred. The trend in the Lone Star State is basically in line with the national trend.

The study found that 35% of auto thefts happen at the owner’s residence. In contrast, 65% occurred while away from home. But you may be surprised at the away-from-home locations that dominated car thefts over the 5-year period. I was, anyway.

It seems that I was a bit naive in assuming my vehicle would be safer while in a parking garage. It turns out that it is the least safe place to park your car, and it’s not even close. Here’s the data:

Parking/Drop Lot/Garage — 51%

Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk — 20%

Commercial/Office Building — 5%

Hotel/Motel/Etc. — 4%

Specialty Store — 3%

Researchers didn’t offer any opinion as to why the rate of theft is so much higher in parking garages and lots. My guess would be that the sheer volume of cars parked in them would have something to do with it. Whatever the case may be, be extra vigilant if you need to park in one.

