Here’s a friendly reminder that we are right smack dab in the middle of storm season here in Texas. While tornadoes can strike any time of year, we must be extra vigilant in this neck of the woods these days.

In case you missed it, storm chaser Reed Timmer shared an infographic on social media yesterday that suggests April 2026 could be historically active for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. While it’s not set in stone, it’s best to plan for the worst and hope for the best.

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One might be tempted to underestimate the power of an EF1 tornado, the lowest-rated tornado, based on wind speeds. But as anyone who knows anything about severe weather will tell you, ANY tornado on the ground in your area is reason to take shelter. Here’s video footage of the EF1 that formed in Lindale, Texas, last Saturday morning (April 4) at around 10:20 am.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport confirmed that the tornado was an EF1 that was on the ground for 2.62 miles with peak wind speeds of 92 mph. Fortunately, no one was injured by the small but intense twister.

Top Ten Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History Over the next two months. All of these tornadoes celebrate their anniversaries in Texas. Let's look back on some of the worst storms this state has ever seen. Info taken from KSAT Gallery Credit: Stryker