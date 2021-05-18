My Idea for Tom Landry High School is a Possibility in Wichita Falls

Getty Images

Come on WFISD do the right thing, you know you want to.

Back in March, I let you know that name submissions were open to name the new high schools in Wichita Falls. I of course put my idea in for Tom Landry High School, named after the legendary Dallas Cowboys coach. You may remember Bobby Hill went to Tom Landry Middle School on 'King of the Hill'.

Bobby's favorite city is Wichita Falls, so why not let Bobby feel right at home with a Tom Landry High School right here in Wichita Falls. The other names being considered according to KFDX are:

  • Burtt William Lauck
  • Charlye O. Farris
  • Dale Minniear
  • Frank Kell
  • Harry Patterson
  • James Martin Hoggard
  • Joe Golding
  • Joseph A. Kemp
  • Kay Dillard
  • Larry McMurtry
  • Lauren Landavazo
  • Lloyd Ruby
  • Nelson Haggerty
  • Tom Landry (THIS IS THE ONE WE SHOULD PICK!)
  • Virgil B. Taylor
  • Yajaira Garcia
Get our free mobile app

A report will be coming in on June 21st for the top five names. I pray that Tom Landry High makes it to that top five. The school board is slated to vote on a name in July. Attention school board members reading my article. Do the right thing and pick my selection. You know everyone would want a Tom Landry High School shirt. Hell I want one right now and it's not even real yet.

via GIPHY

The new schools are scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. I hope one of them is Tom Landry High. Please!

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Dallas cowboys, high school, king of the hill, NFL, WFISD
Categories: Amazing, Sports, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top