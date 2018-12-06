My Top Ten Attractions at The Fantasy of Lights for 2018
It is a Christmas tradition for a lot of us in Wichita Falls and these are my personal favorites for this year.
Thank you to everyone that makes donations each and every year to the Fantasy of Lights. I know a lot of people think this is 'free', but those donations help make sure this happens each and every year. So if you go, please throw what you can in those donation boxes so generations can enjoy this for years to come.
- 1
Toy Story
This one is my personal favorite because of the attention to detail. All those classic characters from 'Toy Story are there. The best thing is when the kids come into the room, the toys stop moving just like in the movie.
- 2
Peter Pan
I love this one because it plays my favorite Disney song of all time, 'You Can Fly'. Also, I love the crocodile that eats Captain Hook is chilling underneath the pirate ship.
- 3
Bubble Robot
I think if I took a poll of Wichita Falls' kids, this one would be the favorite. Honestly, children love bubbles, so this is a definite hangout for a couple of minutes and pop some bubbles.
- 4
Fill in the Face
I believe this display just popped up this year. These always make for a great photo opportunity. Classic Christmas characters are there like Frosty, The Grinch, Olaf. I will always stop and take a photo in one of these wherever they are.
- 5
A Christmas Carol
This is actually a two-story attraction at the Fantasy of Lights. I love Scrooge sitting in his bed and the different ghosts that rotate in the background. A lot of work goes into all of these, but this one seems to have a lot of moving parts.
- 6
Santa's Workshop
I don't know about you, but does this display seem like it is running at double the speed of the other ones? It always seems like someone activated Turbo Mode on it. Not a complaint, but those elves sure are sawing their hearts out.
- 7
Three Little Pigs
Three Little Pigs enjoying Christmas dancing around their house, but look out. The Big Bad Wolf is trying to come in through the chimney. He totally makes this a favorite for me.
- 8
Santa Relaxing
Santa appears to be getting some rest before the big day. Got to keep those feet soaked. He does have to lift up that big bag of toys into everybody's house across the world.
- 9
Snow White Ferris Wheel
I don't remember the Seven Dwarfs having a Ferris wheel, but that could have been in one of those Disney straight to DVD movies I missed. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs love amusement park rides just like us.
- 10
The Cowboy
I am totally prepared for the hate on this one. It's nothing special, but it has that old school charm to him. Sort of like those old rides at Disney World that you can literally hear creaking because they have been running for decades. That little motor has been helping that horse jump for a while and I think I had to show it some love.