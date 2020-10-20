NASA And Nokia Launching First Cell Phone Network On Moon

Are you reading this with our app on your phone? Cool! You do realize that you have more computing power in the palm of your hand than the astronauts had in their whole space ship when they went to the moon, right? Well, here's a new twist on that old idea. NASA is launching a 4G phone network on the moon.

According to an article on CNET.com, NASA has teamed up with Nokia to build the network in preparation for human colonization on the moon as part of the Artemis program. The Artemis program hopes to land the next man, and the first woman, on the moon by 2024 and establish a sustainable base by 2028. When we're the E.T.s living on the moon we'll want to call home every now and then so it's good to know there's a plan in place to make that possible.

Nokia expects to have a functional system developed by 2022. That system will be able to handle voice and data communication as well as transfer of biometric and navigational information. The system will also be used for access to remote control robots and sensors on the lunar surface.

Knowing our love of playing games on our digital devices it will probably be used for those, too. After all, Nokia was the company that had every boomer hooked on playing Snake back in the day.

While the notion of a cell phone provider on the moon sounds a little strange at first, when you think of all the ways this form of wireless communication can be used, while not tying up any of NASA's radio frequencies, it makes a lot of sense.

With a good cell service up there you'll even be able to stream your favorite Earth-bound radio station while you're hanging about on the moon. We kinda like that.