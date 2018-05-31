National Petition Demands Maximum Punishment For Wichita Falls Girls Who Tortured Cat

A lot of people were shocked about this crime that recently happened in Wichita Falls, and now a petition calling for the harshest punishment for the offenders has tens of thousands of signatures already.

Just a few short weeks ago, we reported a story about two Wichita Falls teens. An extremely graphic Snapchat video was being shared around town that appeared to show a girl stabbing a kitten with a kitchen knife. The video then shows the kitten in a bag being thrown around, then the footage cuts to the cat being cut open from chest to belly.

I have seen many people voice their opinions on what should happen to these girls, and I think we all agree that something needs to be done in this case. A petition recently popped on AnimalPetitions.org , a website dedicated to Humans defending animals from other humans.

It describes the Wichita Falls incident and asks for your signature if you believe these two girls should be charged to the fullest extent of the law. The one girl who allegedly did the act itself and the girl who filmed it and did nothing to stop it.

The petition reads as follows, which will be sent to Wichita Falls District Attorney Maureen Shelton :

Dear District Attorney Shelton, A kitten reportedly endured heinous torture and died at the hands of two teenage girls. A gruesome video reportedly showed the teenagers disemboweling the live kitten with a knife. We demand justice for this poor kitten. A concerned parent contacted Wichita Falls police after she saw a graphic Snapchat video reportedly showing the torture and killing of a young kitten. The video reportedly depicted a 14-year-old girl stabbing the kitten in the head with a knife and then showed the poor animal being slammed down onto the ground. At the end of the video, the teenager can reportedly be seen disemboweling the kitten. The teenager has been arrested and is currently residing in a juvenile detention center. Per police, a second teenager will also likely be arrested, and both will face animal cruelty charges. If guilty, these teenagers are a danger to animals and must be punished. We demand that you seek the maximum penalty in this case. Sincerely, [Your Name Here]

If you're interested in signing, just click here . As of Thursday afternoon, the petition has more than 31,000 signatures.