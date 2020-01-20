Texas Vet Accidentally Euthanized a Cat Instead of Giving Vaccine

The woman said she got a frantic call from her vet saying she needed to bring her cat back immediately.

Over in Spring, Texas, a family is in mourning after their cat Sophie was euthanized during a recent vet visit to Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Houston. The cat was brought in for a routine checkup and to get a vaccine for rabies. The vaccine was not given to the cat, the cat was injected with the euthanasia medication.

On the way home, Michelle Olson and her husband were told to come back to the vet once they found out what happened. Sadly, it was too late for eight-year-old Sophia. She was literally dying in Michelle's arms and their was nothing she could do.

"I held her and talked to her because I knew that was going to be the last thing she would remember. I knew she wasn't going to come back." Olson said. "Every time I close my eyes, I see that look on her face, and I just can't get it out of my head." The animal hospital acknowledged the incident occurred but wouldn’t comment, following advice from their legal counsel.

Michelle is sharing her story hoping this doesn't happen to someone else's pet. "They're very sorry. That's all they can say, really. Yes, it was an accident, but it was an accident that should've never happened," Olson said. "My main concern is not to bash them at all. I just want to make sure the public is aware. Ask questions that you didn't think you had to ask, so this doesn't happen to anyone else."