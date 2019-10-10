Wednesday's National League Division Series Game 5's provided a dramatic end to the first full round of the 2019 Postseason in the Senior Circuit.

The Washington Nationals came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3. Howie Kendrick hit a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning to give the Nationals the push they needed for the win.

Nationals starter Steven Strasburg pitched six innings, giving up the three runs to the Dodgers. Then the Nationals bullpen held L.A. scoreless the rest of the way.

The Dodgers started Walker Buehler and he gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings. However, instead of bringing in one of their bullpen arms, Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts brought in starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw who gave up two solo home runs in just 1/3 of an inning to tie the game at 3-3. At that point the momentum shifted to the Nationals who eventually won the game.

Carmen Mandato, Getty Images

In the other NLDS series, the St. Louis Cardinals exploded for 10 runs in the first inning and beat the Atlanta Braves 13-1 to advance to the National League Championship Series.

For the Cardinals, this is their first NLCS since 2014. For the Nationals, this is their first NLCS playing as the Nationals from Washington, D.C. However, for the franchise, previously playing as the Montreal Expos, the team advanced to one NLCS in 1981 where they lost to the L.A. Dodgers.

Game 1 of the 2019 NLCS is Friday night in St. Louis.