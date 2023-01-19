It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon.

According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran her over with an SUV on January 4th after she used Harris' trash bins. The altercation reportedly began after Broomfield placed some of her trash into Harris' cans over the holidays.

Harris, however, tells a different story. She claims that Broomfield pushed her twice before she got into her car. She then allegedly plowed into Broomfield's cans and knocked her to the pavement.

"I can’t believe any person would hop into a car and hit a person the way she hit me," Broomfield told WFAA. Harris, on the other hand, claims she never meant to hit her neighbor, only Broomfield's trash bins and she suffers from a disorder causing mobility issues.

Regardless of the cause, the incident ended with Harris being arrested by Allen County police on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on January 13th.

