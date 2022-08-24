Get our free mobile app

Hunting season is fast approaching in Texas and hunters across the state are preparing for a new season. That means making sure they have all the right gear, firearms, ammunition, and of course firearm accessories that they need. Texas hunters will also be brushing up on some of the new regulations that have been released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department updated regulations go into effect on September 1st and run through the 2022-2023 hunting season. According to TheTexan, here are some of the new regulations.

White-tailed Deer New mandatory harvest reporting in Collin, Dallas, Grayson, and Rockwall counties.

Modified definitions of” “buck” and “antlerless” deer.

Modified proof of sex requirements for harvested buck deer.

New definitions of two types of commercial cold storage facilities.

Modified tagging, proof of sex, log procedures, and destinations for cold storage facilities. Mule Deer Expanded antler restrictions to additional 21 counties in the Panhandle and Terrell County in the Trans-Pecos.

Extended general season in 15 southwestern Panhandle counties from 9 to 16 days. Archery Special season added. Duck Veterans and active-duty special waterfowl hunting season established to occur concurrently during youth-only season in all duck zones.

Daily bag limit restrictions removed on hooded mergansers.

Merganser and duck daily bag limits combined into a single aggregate daily bag limit.

There are also new regulations for fishing including modified harvest regulations for "alligator gar, walleye, and red drum" at different locations.

Other changes this year include a digital Super combo license that will allow for digital tagging of harvested deer, turkey, and oversized red drum.

Get more information from the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

