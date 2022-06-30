Get our free mobile app

I don't know what it is about sea turtles, but they amaze me every time I see them. It doesn't matter if I've seen them in the Cayman Islands or last year in Hawaii, sea turtles are always a must see for me and many others. One thing I haven't seen yet though are sea turtle hatchlings making their way to the water for the first time.

But if you have time to plan, and want to make a trip to a great Texas vacation location, you could see what has been called one of "Texas' most unique wildlife experiences".

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, now through early August on Padre Island at the Padre Island National Seashore. According to the press release from Texas Parks and Wildlife, the sea turtles that are hatching are some of the most endangered sea turtles.

The world's most endangered sea turtle is the Kemp's ridley, and they lay eggs on Texas beaches. Turtle watchers gather the eggs for their protection. As soon as they hatch, the tiny turtles are brought to the beach and released. You can see hatchling releases from now through early August at Padre Island National Seashore – call the Hatchling Hotline at 361-949-7163; and at Sea Turtle Inc – they announce releases on social media, including Facebook.

Not only can this be a nice relaxing vacation, but it can be educational and one that no one in the family will forget for a long time. Plus, you don't even have to leave the state!

Check Out This Giraffe Mansion in in Fredericksburg, Texas If you've never heard of a giraffe mansion, there's now one in Fredericksburg, Texas. Let take a look at this very unique experience.

A Tremendous and Exquisite Treehouse Airbnb Awaits You in Fredericksburg, Texas A Treehouse as an Airbnb seems rather interesting. Let's take a look to see if this is the place you'd want to rest and relax at.