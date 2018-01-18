What’s New on Amazon Prime: February 2018
If you want to make the most of your Amazon Prime subscription next month and you don’t need to buy regular shipments of diapers and formula (to pick a random example that is in no way drawn from my actual real life), here’s where to start: With the full list of what’s headed to the streaming service in February. The highlights include new episodes of Mozart in the Jungle and The Tick, along with catalogue titles like The Warriors, Rollerball, and Manhunter. Plus Steven Soderbergh’s awesome Logan Lucky shows up next month as well; if you missed that one in theaters, now’s your chance to correct that mistake.
Here’s the full list:
2/1
American Idiots
Black Spurs
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Daybreakers
A Fish Called Wanda
Gang Related
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Harsh Times
The Haunting
He Said, She Said
Hoodlum
Intersection
Larry: The Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Lulu on the Bridge
Manhattan
Manhunter
Mermaids
Mystic Pizza
An Officer and a Gentleman
Red Dawn
Rollerball (1975)
Rollerball (2002)
Running Scared
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Sabrina
Slow Burn
Swimming With Sharks
Terms of Endearment
The Thaw
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her
The Warriors
2/2
Absentia (Prime Original)
2/4
My Dead Boyfriend
2/6
Danica
2/7
The Expanse Season 2
2/8
Mother’s Day
2/9
Grand Prix Driver (Prime Original)
2/10
Breathe
No Stone Unturned
2/11
Good Time
Run the Tide
2/13
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special (Prime Original)
2/14
National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call
Star Trek (2009)
2/16
Human Flow (Amazon Original)
Logan Lucky
Mozart in the Jungle Season 4 (Prime Original)
2/18
Pocket Listing
Thanks for Sharing
2/23
Thunderbirds Are Go! Season 4 (Prime Original)
The Tick Season 1B (Prime Original)