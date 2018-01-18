What’s New on Amazon Prime: February 2018

If you want to make the most of your Amazon Prime subscription next month and you don’t need to buy regular shipments of diapers and formula (to pick a random example that is in no way drawn from my actual real life), here’s where to start: With the full list of what’s headed to the streaming service in February. The highlights include new episodes of Mozart in the Jungle and The Tick , along with catalogue titles like The Warriors , Rollerball , and Manhunter . Plus Steven Soderbergh’s awesome Logan Lucky shows up next month as well; if you missed that one in theaters, now’s your chance to correct that mistake.

Here’s the full list:

2/1

American Idiots

Black Spurs

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Daybreakers

A Fish Called Wanda

Gang Related

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Harsh Times

The Haunting

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

Intersection

Larry: The Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Lulu on the Bridge

Manhattan

Manhunter

Mermaids

Mystic Pizza

An Officer and a Gentleman

Red Dawn

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Running Scared

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Sabrina

Slow Burn

Swimming With Sharks

Terms of Endearment

The Thaw

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her

The Warriors

2/2

Absentia (Prime Original)

2/4

My Dead Boyfriend

2/6

Danica

2/7

The Expanse Season 2

2/8

Mother’s Day

2/9

Grand Prix Driver (Prime Original)

2/10

Breathe

No Stone Unturned

2/11

Good Time

Run the Tide

2/13

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special (Prime Original)

2/14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

Star Trek (2009)

2/16

Human Flow (Amazon Original)

Logan Lucky

Mozart in the Jungle Season 4 (Prime Original)

2/18

Pocket Listing

Thanks for Sharing

2/23

Thunderbirds Are Go! Season 4 (Prime Original)

The Tick Season 1B (Prime Original)