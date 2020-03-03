New Survey Found Talking Politics is More Damaging Than Ever

I don’t know about you, but I avoid public political discussions like the plague because it almost always results in an argument. While talking politics has always been divisive, according to a new survey by VitalSmarts, it’s riskier than ever.

The survey found that 71% of Americans have had at least one political discussion that’s hurt a relationship with a friend, family member or co-worker – compared to 2016 when only 42% of people said it was true.

Here are some other statistics the survey found:

69 percent lost respect for a person

57 percent unfriended someone from social media

38 percent avoided people in the hallway or social situations

23 percent dropped a friend

18 percent avoided holidays with some relatives

17 percent declined party or dinner invitations

The survey even found that some people went as far as to quit their job, move homes or even get a divorce over politics.

Wow. Maybe it’s time we remember how to agree to disagree and move on.