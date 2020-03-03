New Survey Found Talking Politics is More Damaging Than Ever
I don’t know about you, but I avoid public political discussions like the plague because it almost always results in an argument. While talking politics has always been divisive, according to a new survey by VitalSmarts, it’s riskier than ever.
The survey found that 71% of Americans have had at least one political discussion that’s hurt a relationship with a friend, family member or co-worker – compared to 2016 when only 42% of people said it was true.
Here are some other statistics the survey found:
- 69 percent lost respect for a person
- 57 percent unfriended someone from social media
- 38 percent avoided people in the hallway or social situations
- 23 percent dropped a friend
- 18 percent avoided holidays with some relatives
- 17 percent declined party or dinner invitations
The survey even found that some people went as far as to quit their job, move homes or even get a divorce over politics.
Wow. Maybe it’s time we remember how to agree to disagree and move on.