Where to Vote on Super Tuesday Here in Texoma
Today is the day where everybody is going to tell you to get out and vote, but where should you go?
I don't know about you, but I hate driving all over town. So what I am going to do for you is give you the polling locations for Archer, Clay and Wichita County. Hopefully this helps you out today when you get out and vote.
- Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310
- The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
- Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
- Faith Lodge # 1158, 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
- First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, 76308
- Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
- Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302
- Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302
- First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
- Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102W college, Burkburnett
- 10th & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Kemp Sunnyside Community Center, 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
- First Baptist Family Center, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
- Faith Baptist Church, 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367
- Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Jefferson St. Baptist Church, 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306
- First Assembly of God, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
- The Bridge Church, 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308
- Life Church, 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Haws Rd. Community Church, 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367
- First United Methodist Church, 1107 S. Bailey St., Electra, 76360
Archer County Polling Locations
- Archer County Activity Building, 512 West Cottonwood Street Archer City, 76351
- Holiday Community Center, 201 North Walnut Street Holiday, 76366
- Lakeside City Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3384 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310
- Scotland Knights of Columbus Hall, 12538 US Highway 281 Scotland, 76379
- Windthrost Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 US Highway 281, Windthorst, 76389
- Megargel City Hall, 902 Cedar Street, Megargel, 76370
(Link attached is from 2019, information still current)
- Byers Community Center, 610 Main St, Byers
- Vashti Community Center, 9354 E FM 174, Bellevue
- Dean City Hall, 6913 SH 79 N, Wichita Falls
- Jolly First Baptist Church, 321 Mowery St, Wichita Falls
- Thornberry Community Center, 14318 FM 171 W, Wichita Falls
- Charlie Community Center, 136 Sudan St, Wichita Falls
- Christ Community Fellowship Church, 1143 Nakomis Trail, Wichita Falls
- Bluegrove Baptist Church, 1980 FM 172, Henrietta
- Bellevue City Hall, 136 Fourth St, Bellevue
- Buffalo Springs Community Center, 6302 FM 174, Belleue
- Petrolia First Baptist Church, 205 N Central Ave, Petrolia
- Veitenheimer Residence, 2100 Veitenheimer Rd, Windthorst