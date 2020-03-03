Where to Vote on Super Tuesday Here in Texoma

Today is the day where everybody is going to tell you to get out and vote, but where should you go?

I don't know about you, but I hate driving all over town. So what I am going to do for you is give you the polling locations for Archer, Clay and Wichita County. Hopefully this helps you out today when you get out and vote.

Allendale Baptist Church , 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310

, 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310 The Forum , 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308

, 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308 Western Hills Baptist Church , 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310

, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310 Faith Lodge # 1158 , 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308

, 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308 First Christian Church , 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, 76308

, 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, 76308 Kamay VFD , 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369

, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369 Texas Highway Dept. , 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302

, 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302 Wesley United Methodist Church , 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302

, 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302 First Baptist Church at Sheppard , 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306

, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306 Legacy Church of God , 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306

, 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306 Cameron Gardens VFD , 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305

, 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305 Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg. , 102W college, Burkburnett

, 102W college, Burkburnett 10th & Broad Church of Christ , 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Kemp Sunnyside Community Center , 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301

, 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301 Region IX Education Center , 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306

, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306 First Baptist Family Center , 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367

, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367 Faith Baptist Church , 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367

, 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367 Martin Luther King Center , 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301

, 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301 Jefferson St. Baptist Church , 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306

, 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306 First Assembly of God , 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309

, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309 The Bridge Church , 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308

, 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308 Life Church , 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309

, 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309 Floral Heights United Methodist Church , 2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309

, 2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309 Haws Rd. Community Church , 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367

, 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367 First United Methodist Church, 1107 S. Bailey St., Electra, 76360 Archer County Polling Locations Archer County Activity Building, 512 West Cottonwood Street Archer City, 76351

Holiday Community Center, 201 North Walnut Street Holiday, 76366

Lakeside City Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3384 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310

Scotland Knights of Columbus Hall, 12538 US Highway 281 Scotland, 76379

Windthrost Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 US Highway 281, Windthorst, 76389

Megargel City Hall, 902 Cedar Street, Megargel, 76370 Clay County Polling Locations

(Link attached is from 2019, information still current)