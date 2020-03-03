Where to Vote on Super Tuesday Here in Texoma

Getty Images

Today is the day where everybody is going to tell you to get out and vote, but where should you go?

I don't know about you, but I hate driving all over town. So what I am going to do for you is give you the polling locations for Archer, Clay and Wichita County. Hopefully this helps you out today when you get out and vote.

  • Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310
  • The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
  • Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
  • Faith Lodge # 1158, 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
  • First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, 76308
  • Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
  • Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302
  • Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302
  • First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
  • Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
  • Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
  • Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102W college, Burkburnett
  • 10th & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
  • Kemp Sunnyside Community Center, 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301
  • Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
  • First Baptist Family Center, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
  • Faith Baptist Church, 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367
  • Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
  • Jefferson St. Baptist Church, 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306
  • First Assembly of God, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
  • The Bridge Church, 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308
  • Life Church, 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309
  • Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309
  • Haws Rd. Community Church, 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367
  • First United Methodist Church, 1107 S. Bailey St., Electra, 76360

Archer County Polling Locations

  • Archer County Activity Building, 512 West Cottonwood Street Archer City, 76351
  • Holiday Community Center, 201 North Walnut Street Holiday, 76366
  • Lakeside City Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3384 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310
  • Scotland Knights of Columbus Hall, 12538 US Highway 281 Scotland, 76379
  • Windthrost Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 US Highway 281, Windthorst, 76389
  • Megargel City Hall, 902 Cedar Street, Megargel, 76370

Clay County Polling Locations

(Link attached is from 2019, information still current)
  • Byers Community Center, 610 Main St, Byers
  • Vashti Community Center, 9354 E FM 174, Bellevue
  • Dean City Hall, 6913 SH 79 N, Wichita Falls
  • Jolly First Baptist Church, 321 Mowery St, Wichita Falls
  • Thornberry Community Center, 14318 FM 171 W, Wichita Falls
  • Charlie Community Center, 136 Sudan St, Wichita Falls
  • Christ Community Fellowship Church, 1143 Nakomis Trail, Wichita Falls
  • Bluegrove Baptist Church, 1980 FM 172, Henrietta
  • Bellevue City Hall, 136 Fourth St, Bellevue
  • Buffalo Springs Community Center, 6302 FM 174, Belleue
  • Petrolia First Baptist Church, 205 N Central Ave, Petrolia
  • Veitenheimer Residence, 2100 Veitenheimer Rd, Windthorst
Categories: Education, Texas News, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top