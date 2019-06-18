New Texas Longhorn Now Holds the Record for the Longest Horn Spread

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but not this time.

Allow me to introduce you to Poncho Via, the new Guinness World Record holder for longest horn spread. They measure just over 10-feet-seven-inches and beat out the previous record of 10-feet-five-inches. Now Pancho maybe a TEXAS longhorn, but he actually lives in Goodwater, Alabama.

The previous record holder did live in Texas over in Bay City. That longhorn's name is Sato and held the record for quite a while until Pancho here. Guinness says the Pope family first noticed the potential of Poncho’s horns when he was about four years old and his horns were growing straight out instead of curving. Poncho is described as a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots, and marshmallows.