Why is a Dead Longhorn at an Oklahoma Frat House?

Big 12 Championship Game Tomorrow

This game will have huge playoff implications tomorrow. The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be battling it out. However, Stillwater police are currently investigating why a dead Longhorn was outside of an Oklahoma State frat house.

TRIGGER WARNING: DEAD ANIMAL BELOW

This Longhorn was found outside of the FH fraternity house this morning. FH stands for FarmHouse fraternity, which according to the OSU fraternity and soririty affairs website has no conduct violations this school year. According to one source, the Longhorn had the words "F*** FH" written on it. So it's believed this fraternity may not have been the ones to do this.

Stillwater Police Currently Investigating

Oklahoma State Statement on the Situation

Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation

We will wait and see if charges are brought against any students as the investigation continues on. This story is only a few hours old, but police are reviewing security footage across the campus to see who did this. Police believed the animal was already dead once it was put on the lawn. Judging from trails left in grass, police believe a trailer was used to haul the animal onto the frat house lawn.

