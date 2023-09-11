WATCH: The New Whataburger Digital Kitchen is Open in Austin

WATCH: The New Whataburger Digital Kitchen is Open in Austin

TikTok

I have to admit to having mixed emotions when it comes to the new Whataburger Digital Kitchen.

First of all, I absolutely hate waiting in line. So, I love the thought of being able to walk right up to a locker and have my food waiting for me.

I almost exclusively order curbside pickup on the app, so it’s not like it’s that much different than how I currently interact with my favorite fast-food joint.

Get our free mobile app

But the wait times have typically been very short when I order curbside pickup, even when they have been very busy. And the employees who brought my food out to me were always pleasant.

And that’s one area in which I have mixed emotions.

The Digital Kitchen is obviously going to employ fewer people. I realize that’s the way of the world here in the digital age, but I do like interacting with people (which is weird, because every personality test I have ever taken revealed that I am an extreme introvert, so go figure).

Another area in which I have mixed emotions is how to handle the situation if something is left out of your order. I guess you’ll just have to go through the drive-thru in that case. And if you know anything about Whataburger, the wait in the drive-thru can be excruciatingly long.

With that being said, I will probably give the Digital Kitchen a try if they ever happen to open one in Wichita Falls, but for the most part, I’ll most likely just stick to ordering my burgers the old-fashioned way.

@whataburger

Come with us to the brand-new Whataburger Digital Kitchen in Austin, TX!

♬ Summer - Croquet Club

16 Iconic Foods That Originated In Texas According To Tasting Table.

Tasting Table made a list of 16 iconic foods that originated in Texas. This is a gallery of those 16 foods.

11 of Your Favorite Businesses Created in Texas

There are so many successful businesses that got started in Texas here is a look at 11 of them.

10 of the Cheapest Places to Live in the Great State of Texas

Some of the people moving here, and even native Texans may find themselves looking for more affordable places to live in the Lone Star State. Here are some great options to consider.
Filed Under: Whataburger
Categories: Texas News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290