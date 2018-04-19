This Big Patch of Land in Wichita Falls Could Be Getting a Really Cool Upgrade

You may have heard some chatter about something called Nexus Square lately. It’s a development idea just launched by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and if everything works out it will utilize a 12 acre parcel of land near the Attebury Grain elevator.

A nexus is a means of connection, a tie, or a link, and that is exactly what is hoped for with this proposed collaboration between the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and The State of Texas Department of Transportation.

The Alliance has several ideas for this unused parcel of land between Kell East and West, ranging from temporary and touring art displays to playscapes for children, even a stage for live performances.

If you’d like to know more, want to help, or if you want to submit some ideas on how to make this better, reach out to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture at info@wichitafallsarts.org or call them at (940) 500-4451.