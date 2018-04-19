Texas 911 Operator Who Hung Up on Thousands of Callers Will Face Jail Time

People calling about homicides or robberies were simply hung up on in a time of need. This lady will finally pay for her actions.

Crenshanda Williams was first brought to our attention in 2016 after she was let go by the Houston Police Department. A routine audit of 911 calls noticed that several of Williams' calls lasted less than twenty seconds. I don't know about you, but I have never heard a 911 call that short in my life. Turns out Williams had thousands of what they call 'short calls'.

Williams was actually hanging up on people calling for emergency service. Some people actually witnessed homicides or had just been robbed. The manager in charge of the 911 operators said Williams was an anomaly and other operators did not hang up on people in need. She worked at the Houston Emergency Center for a year and a half before getting caught.

Harris County jurors on Wednesday found Crenshanda Williams, 44, guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls. She will spend 10 days in jail and 18 months on probation. Williams' attorney said the Houston Emergency Center has a call-taking system that drops calls instead of rerouting them if dispatchers are not ready to take them.

He does admit she was a poor worker and goes onto say ,“But punishing her doesn’t do anything to fix the problems that still exist at the emergency center.” In my opinion, this emergency center probably does have a problem if someone can just hang up on THOUSANDS of people and go unnoticed. She however still needed to be punished. Her lawyer has filed an appeal on the sentencing.