See Nicole Kidman’s Stunning Transformation as Lucille Ball in New ‘Being the Ricardos’ Movie Trailer [Watch]
Nicole Kidman stars as the legendary Lucille Ball in an upcoming film titled Being the Ricardos, and she's sharing a look at her uncanny transformation as the beloved comic actor in a new movie trailer she's posted online.
Kidman is set to star in Being the Ricardos, which is slated for release on Dec. 10. Javier Bardem plays her husband, Desi Arnaz, and in the trailer Kidman shared via social media, the famously fiery couple struggle with their tempestuous marriage, which was fraught with rumors of infidelity, jealousy and anger.
Ball and Arnaz starred as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on I Love Lucy, which ran from 1951-1957, became the most-watched show on television at the time, and has gone on to become one of the most iconic TV sitcoms of all time. The show's light tone did not reflect their real-life relationship, and Ball and Arnaz divorced in 1960.
According to IMDb, Being the Ricardos "follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage." In one particularly affecting moment from the trailer, Bardem's character tells Kidman's character that if the audience boos her, "We're done."
The film also recreates some of the most iconic scenes from the beloved series, allowing fans to see Kidman channeling Ball's own performances.
Kidman's transformation into Ball in the trailer is uncanny, not only in her appearance but especially in her voice and facial expressions. Her performance elicited raves from her Instagram followers, including Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who responded by writing, "This looks awesome!"
Kidman's close friend, actor Naomi Watts, also chimed in, writing, "Wowza I cannot wait. You look incredible!"
Being the Ricardos is set for release in theaters on Dec. 10 and via Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21.