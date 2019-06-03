Nintendo Switch Road Trip Coming to the State Fair of Texas

If you love the State Fair and video games your worlds are colliding.

The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is going across the country and showing off Nintendo's latest console and some of their best games. You will also have a chance to get some cool Nintendo stuff while you're there as well. If you always go to the State Fair of Texas, you will want to go between October 10th through the 14th.

That is when the Switch Road Trip will be there. Fans will be able to play Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee editions, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Overcooked 2. More games may be added later and you can keep up with the tour on their website.