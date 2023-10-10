POV: Falling From a Ride at the State Fair of Texas

I love amusement park rides, but I would be lying if I told you the fear of falling off the ride didn’t flash through my mind from time to time.

That’s because I am a hopeless disaster thinker. My mind always goes to places it shouldn’t in almost any situation.

But then again, I guess that’s part of riding amusement park rides. There’s a thrill that comes with the thought of potential danger.

And for most of us non-daredevil types, jumping on a roller coaster or giant Ferris wheel is about as close to being a thrill seeker as we’ll ever get.

And hopefully, the below video is the closest you or I will ever get to falling off of a ride.

The clip, posted to TikTok by Dallas Texas TV, is captioned with “POV: you drop your phone while on a ride at the State Fair of Texas.” However, a person commenting on the video claimed to be the one filming and that it was an insta360 Go 2 camera rather than a phone, and that it was okay after the fall.

That’s proof positive that those action cameras are every bit as tough as advertised. It's also proof that thing could cause some serious damage if it struck someone in the head.

Next time, take a second to make sure that bad boy is properly secured before liftoff.

