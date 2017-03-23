No Delays Expected in Construction of Texas Tech Athletics Sports Performance Center After Fire

Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a fire occurred at the construction site for the Texas Tech Athletics Sports Performance Center (pictured), university officials issued an update on the construction site.

Minimal damage occurred as a result of the fire on Wednesday evening (March 22, 2017). According to the TTU Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was caused by a piece of hot welding metal that fell from the upper roof of the structure on to roofing deck materials on the lower roof below.

“We are pleased all safety protocols were followed and thankful there were no injuries as a result of the incident,” said Texas Tech University System Vice Chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction Michael Molina. “We would also like to thank Lubbock Fire and Rescue for their timely and professional response.”

The construction for the Sports Performance Center continues, and no delays are expected in advance of a September 1, 2017 completion date.

Texas Tech Athletics

The Sports Performance Center is located immediately south of Jones AT&T Stadium. It will house Texas Tech Football's new indoor practice facility and the indoor track for the Texas Tech Track & Field team.