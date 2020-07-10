No More Screaming On Roller Coasters In Japan

Just when you thought you'd seen and heard it all in this wild and wacky ride we call 2020, now some amusement parks are asking you not to scream out loud on their roller coasters.

What? That's part of the fun! Whether it's a visceral scream of fear or an overjoyed "Woo-Hoo!" it's all part of the roller coaster experience, right?

According to an article on Nerdist.com, an amusement park in Japan is asking their patrons to help reduce the spread of coronavirus by NOT screaming out loud on their roller coaster rides. They even provided a video to show us how it's done.

They're officially asking park goers to "Scream inside your hearts."

And you thought Teddy Bears on Roller Coasters was weird.