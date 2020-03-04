‘No Time To Die’ Release Postponed From April to November

The release of Daniel Craig's highly-anticipated final film as James Bond has been pushed back by 7 months.

MGM, Eon, and Universal, the three studios behind the James Bond franchise, issued a statement to Deadline today announcing the postponement,

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020.

Deadline reports that the decision is strictly financial and not based on fears of the coronavirus in areas where officials are discouraging public events. With foreign markets in a state of flux, the studios are wanting to release the film world-wide at at time that would best ensure its expected blockbuster status. November has proven itself to be a beneficial release time for the franchise, being a regular release month for over 20 years since the release of 'Goldeneye'.