North America’s First Surf Park Opens Friday in Austin
Make Waves from NLand Surf Park on Vimeo.
If you’ve always wanted to learn how to surf, but don’t live anywhere near the coast, things are looking up for you.
This Friday (10/7), North America’s first-ever “surf park”, the appropriately named NLand Surf Park, will open in Austin.
The park features WaveGarden technology, which allows everyone from beginners to veteran surfers to ride the waves. There’s also a surf shop onsite where you can pick up the latest gear, surfboards and accessories.
Ready to hit the waves? Book your trip here.