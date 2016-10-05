North America’s First Surf Park Opens Friday in Austin

Make Waves from NLand Surf Park on Vimeo .

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to surf, but don’t live anywhere near the coast, things are looking up for you.

This Friday (10/7), North America’s first-ever “surf park”, the appropriately named NLand Surf Park , will open in Austin.

The park features WaveGarden technology, which allows everyone from beginners to veteran surfers to ride the waves. There’s also a surf shop onsite where you can pick up the latest gear, surfboards and accessories.

