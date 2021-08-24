North Texas Cities Rule the List of Best Places to Buy a Home

North Texas has been experiencing rapid growth rapidly in recent years, especially the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. And it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

It seems like a new batch of track houses or apartment complexes spring up in between DFW visits for me, no matter which route I take to get there.

So, I wasn’t necessarily surprised when I learned that several North Texas cities dominated the list of the best places in the country to buy a home. In fact, five of the six best places were cities in Texas, according to the financial website WalletHub.

When it comes to places to buy a home in the United States, Frisco is the absolute best, with the #1 ranked real-estate market and best overall affordability and economic environment.

With market conditions like that, it’s no wonder Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the nation over the last two decades. Check this out – according to the 2000 census, Frisco had just 33,714 residents, compared to 207,748 in 2020. Wow.

As far as the other Texas cities that topped the list, Austin came in 2nd, McKinney landed in 4th place, Denton is ranked 5th and Allen is 6th on the list.

The study compared 300 cities of varying sizes, with 13 Texas cities making the Top 100 (and in case you’re wondering, our little North Texas city of Wichita Falls was not included in the study).

Top 10 Best Places to Buy a Home

Frisco, TX Austin, TX Gilbert, AZ McKinney, TX Denton, TX Allen, TX Durham, NC Reno, NV Roseville, CA Nashville, TN

