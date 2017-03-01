North Texas Women Open Female-Friendly Auto Repair Shop After Unfair Treatment

I know as women we have come really far and, for the most part, it's rare to hear much anymore about gender inequality, both professionally and domestically. Unfortunately, some specific industries have fallen short playing into the stereotypical notion that we, as women, just don't have that equal hand. From purchasing a vehicle to having one repaired, the automobile industry is sometimes the worst offender.

I can't tell you how many times I've had someone say that you always need a man to go accompany you when looking to purchase a vehicle, and certainly when getting one repaired. In a recent study, RepairPal discovered women are overcharged by an average of eight percent compared to men nationwide and often denied over-the-phone estimates and quoted higher rates on luxury cars.

Robin Mainer and Kimera Shepler (NBCDFW)

Robin Mainer and Kimera Shepler were so frustrated with this fact they were inspired to make a difference, so they opened Honest-1 Auto Care in Lewisville, one of the first of its kind in North Texas.

Having had careers in insurance and marketing, opening Honest-1 wasn't a choice for Robin and Kimera, it had to be done. Taking time to make sure women feel more comfortable in the automobile world was something they felt compelled to do.

“We can't find people to respect us, to treat us honestly and explain what they're doing to our car, then it's time to change,” Robin said.

Since Honest-1 Auto Care opened its doors in January, about 75% of its customers have been women, their real driving force, though, is to make all customers feel welcome and create an environment where customers don’t ever feel like they are being taken advantage of.

Honest-1 Auto Care is located in Castle Hills at 4740 Windhaven Parkway in Lewisville.