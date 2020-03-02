Oklahoma Named One of the Worst States to Live In as a Woman

Texas, you're not too far behind.

March is Women's History Month and maybe I shouldn't kick off the month like this. I happened to stumble on this article about the best and worst states to live in as a woman. It came to us from WalletHub and I was curious where our area stood on the list. So, I got to scrolling...and scrolling. All the way to the bottom of the list.

Oklahoma came in as the fifth worst state in the country for women to live in. They gave two factors, your social well being rank and health rank. The bottom health rank for women is only beaten out by one other state and that was Alabama. Factors such as the amount of uninsured women in the state also factored into this.

Texas, don't think you're in the clear on this one. Texas came in as the ninth worst state in the country for women to live in. So what is the best state to live in as a woman? According to this survey, Massachusetts. If you want to see the full survey, you can check it out here.