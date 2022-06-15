North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon.

I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion. Is a part of the greatest sports commentary team in television.

Shaq is estimated to be worth around 400 million dollars. Shaq's most famous home pictured above is from Orlando. This one was on MTV Cribs back in the day. Shaq sold that a few years ago and moved to a new place in Miami, that he showed off on TNT back in 2021.

Now we do not know if Shaq is selling that place in Miami, but he will have at least one other property to live in if he wants to. North Texas realtor Zac Gideo recently shared a picture with Shaq saying he purchased a home in Colin County. Which is the Plano area of Texas.

Shaq actually does have Texas ties. His stepfather was in the military and he traveled to bases throughout the world. Shaq actually spent the majority of high school playing days in San Antonio, before moving to Louisiana for college.

Get our free mobile app

The only other piece of property I found for Shaq is in Atlanta, which makes sense since that is where the TNT studio is located for his NBA show. Maybe I will run into him at a Mavs game in the future. They're the closest team to his new house.

LOOK: These Stars Grew Up in Small Towns