North Texas Shooter Stoned to Death After Opening Fire at a Party

I'm not sure if stoned is the right word, but bricked to death doesn't sound right.

Fort Worth police were called out to a residence about a shooting late last night. Police arrived to find two individuals dead and other two were injured. One of the people killed was the alleged shooter. The shooter allegedly opened fire at the backyard party last night and party goers began to flee. Some of those attempted to defend themselves and chase the shooter with some bricks nearby.

No word on how many of those bricks were thrown at the shooter, but it was enough to kill them. Police said the medical examiner will determine an official cause of death. The bricks in question are your landscaping bricks. Something that you would use to line your driveway or a garden. They're pointy at the end and not your typical rectangle brick that you would use to build a house.

The shooter in question was allegedly at the party earlier in the evening and left after an argument. He would return later and open fire. "Let the authorities handle it. We do not advise someone going after someone who has a gun," Tracy Carter with Fort Worth PD said.

Police said the people involved all knew each other. At this point, no names have been released of those involved in the incident. No charges have been filed for the individuals accused of throwing the bricks. It's unclear if any charges will eventually be filed for those involved.

