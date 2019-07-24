Not Shocking News, Dallas Cowboys Still Most Valuable Sports Franchise in the World

Time for the annual report that we all know the results of. The Dallas Cowboys make a ton of money.

Forbes has released its annual report of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. For the fourth straight year, the Dallas Cowboys top the list. I don't want to hear that the Dallas Cowboys are not America's team. They make the most money and nine of the fifty most-watched sporting events last year were REGULAR season Cowboys games. The next closest NFL team is the Patriots with just four out of fifty.

According to Forbes, Jerry Jones made $340 million in sponsorship and premium-seating revenue at AT&T Stadium. This is twice as much as any other team in the NFL. The Cowboys are currently worth 5 billion dollars, which is a 4% increase from the previous year. If you want to check out all fifty sports franchises, it's a very interesting article from Forbes.

Now Jerry, if you could take down those beer prices a bit. I know you want to make the most money possible, but you're killing my wallet at games.