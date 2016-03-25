North Carolina, Syracuse, Notre Dame & Virginia Advance To Elite 8

Four Atlantic Coast Conference schools — North Carolina, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Virginia — advanced to the NCAA Tournament's regional finals with victories on Friday night. Here's a recap of the night's Sweet 16 games:

East Region

North Carolina 101, Indiana 86

Brice Johnson scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and top-seeded North Carolina routed fifth-seeded Indiana, 101-86, in the 2016 NCAA Tournament's East Region semifinals in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Marcus Paige added 21 points for the Tar Heels (29-6) — the fourth ACC team to advance to the Elite Eight on Friday night. All five starters scored in double figures for UNC, who will face Notre Dame in the regional final on Sunday.

Yogi Ferrell had a game-high 25 points for the Hoosiers (25-8).

Notre Dame 61, Wisconsin 56

Demetrius Jackson scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup off a steal with 14 seconds left, and sixth-seeded Notre Dame rallied past seventh-seeded Wisconsin, 61-56, in the 2016 NCAA Tournament's East Region semifinals in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Fighting Irish (24-11) scored the last eight points of the game and outlasted the Badgers (22-13) in a plodding, sometimes ugly, matchup which featured poor shooting percentages and tough defense. The contest was the closest game of this year’s Sweet 16 thus far.

V.J. Beachem had 19 points to lead Notre Dame, which trailed by four at halftime and eight in the second half. The Fighting Irish advanced to the Elite Eight, where they will face the winner of the North Carolina-Indiana game on Sunday.

Ethan Happ scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Wisconsin.

Midwest Region

Syracuse 63, Gonzaga 60

Michael Gbinije scored 20 points, including the go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Syracuse rallied past 11-seed Gonzaga, 63-60, in the 2016 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region semifinals in Chicago on Friday night.

Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon blocked Josh Perkins’ shot with four seconds to play to preserve the win for the Orange (22-13). Lydon finished with five blocks, as Syracuse advanced to face Virginia in the regional final on Sunday.

Kyle Wiltjer scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (28-8). Gonzaga's Domantas Sabonis was unstoppable at times. He finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Virginia 84, Iowa State 71

Anthony Gill had 23 points and eight rebounds, and top-seeded Virginia beat fourth-seeded Iowa State, 84-71, in the 2016 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region semifinals in Chicago on Friday night.

Mike Tobey added 18 points and seven boards off the bench for UVa. With the victory, the Cavaliers (29-7) advanced to play Syracuse on Sunday for the right to go to the Final Four in Houston next weekend.

Georges Niang had a game-high 30 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (23-12).