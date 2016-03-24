Former Graham Junior High Aide Faces Additional Charges

A former teacher’s aide from Graham is facing additional charges stemming from a January 2016 arrest. 37 year-old Allison Amber Oliver was arrested on January 26 th after an investigation revealed the woman had sex with an 8 th grade male student.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Oliver and the teen, identified in an arrest affidavit only as John Doe 15-12 due to his age, 'exchanged 11,939 phone calls and text messages'. The student also had a topless photo of the teacher on his phone. He reportedly told investigators the pair had sex on two occasions, each time in her SUV in an area behind a Wal-Mart store.

KAUZ News Channel 6 reports that Oliver was again arrested and charged with additional counts of Sexual Assault of a Child stemming from the original case back in January. Oliver bonded out of the Young County Jail shortly after she was booked on the new charges.

Oliver was originally released on $50,000 bail after her arrest in January. She was officially fired by the Graham ISD in October of last year after being place on administrative leave as rumors of the relationship began to spread among the students.

Sources: Forth Worth Star-Telegram , KAUZ News Channel 6