Oklahoma Economy One of the Hardest Hit by COVID

When it comes to state economies hit the most by the COVID-19 pandemic, only Louisiana was hit harder than Oklahoma.

While I’m no economist, my biggest concern regarding the pandemic has been the long-term effects on the economy. With so many businesses having to operate at a reduced capacity or even being shut down completely, economic recovery is going to be difficult.

Sure, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel with the number of cases going down and vaccines being rolled out, but the damage has already been done. Especially so in states that rely heavily on industries that were most affected by the pandemic.

Oklahoma was one of those states, having the third most affected industries and workforce, according to the financial website WalletHub. The state was also among the worst when it comes to resources for businesses to cope better with the crisis, claiming the 6th spot on the list.





Here are the 10 states whose economies were most affected by COVID:

Louisiana Oklahoma Hawaii Ohio Nevada Alaska West Virginia Virginia New Mexico Wyoming

Get the full detailed findings of the study as well as the methodology used at this location.

