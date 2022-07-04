Oklahoma Has a Twisted Metal Food Truck and It’s The Greatest Thing I Have Ever Seen

Shut it down, we have the greatest food truck in the world and it's out of Oklahoma.

So yesterday I had the pleasure to hang out at Fireworks Frenzy at Riverstar Casino. Basically the casino was doing a big giveaway for the Fourth of July weekend. It was my first time there and I recommend you check it out if you have never been. They had a family friendly outdoor event as well.

Which included fireworks that night, a beer garden, and food trucks. Riverstar got quite the collection of food trucks out there. Honestly a little bit of everything. Pizza, BBQ, sandwiches, Mexican. No offense to anybody out there yesterday, but one truck stole the event.

Twisted Cuisine out of Durant, Oklahoma. I spotted this thing driving through the parking lot a mile away. Is that freaking Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal?! I am aware some of you reading this are much younger than me and may have no idea what Twisted Metal is. For a period of time in the late 90's, car combat video games were a thing and Twisted Metal was king.

via GIPHY

I would say you have two cars from that game that everybody remembers. Axel, who was just a guy inside of two monster truck tires basically holding on for dear life. Then, the infamous Sweet Tooth. His story line in Twisted Metal Black scared the s*** out of me as a kid. Check it out below.

Looks like the guys at Twisted Cuisine love the game as well. So their food truck looks exactly like Sweet Tooth's Ice Cream truck. They have burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and Mac&Cheese.

I'm letting you know, if you see this food truck, it's worth seeing it just for the truck. They have some damn good food as well. Check out Twisted Cuisine on Facebook to see where they're going to next.

