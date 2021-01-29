Oklahoma Has the Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions in the U.S.

A recent study found that folks in the Sooner State have to deal with fewer coronavirus restrictions than the rest of us.

The financial website WalletHub crunched the numbers in order to rank states according to restrictions that have been put in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

They looked at things like mask mandates, whether or not restaurants are open and workplace temperature screenings among other things to compile the list. In all, the site used 14 key metrics to determine their findings.

As far as our home state of Texas goes, we’re pretty middle-of-the-road at number 28 on the list. I’m honestly surprised about that. I figured we would’ve been higher on the list as the state has been mostly open since last summer.

States with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions:

Oklahoma South Dakota Iowa Arkansas Florida Utah Missouri Wisconsin Alaska South Carolina Kansas Alabama Montana Idaho North Dakota Wyoming Nebraska Georgia Tennessee Indiana Mississippi Louisiana New Hampshire Maryland West Virginia Kentucky Nevada Texas Michigan Arizona Ohio Minnesota Delaware New Jersey Pennsylvania Rhode Island Oregon Colorado New York Maine Connecticut Illinois Hawaii North Carolina Vermont Washington New Mexico District of Columbia Massachusetts Virginia California

