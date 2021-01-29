Oklahoma Has the Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions in the U.S.
A recent study found that folks in the Sooner State have to deal with fewer coronavirus restrictions than the rest of us.
The financial website WalletHub crunched the numbers in order to rank states according to restrictions that have been put in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
They looked at things like mask mandates, whether or not restaurants are open and workplace temperature screenings among other things to compile the list. In all, the site used 14 key metrics to determine their findings.
As far as our home state of Texas goes, we’re pretty middle-of-the-road at number 28 on the list. I’m honestly surprised about that. I figured we would’ve been higher on the list as the state has been mostly open since last summer.
States with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions:
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Utah
- Missouri
- Wisconsin
- Alaska
- South Carolina
- Kansas
- Alabama
- Montana
- Idaho
- North Dakota
- Wyoming
- Nebraska
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- New Hampshire
- Maryland
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Nevada
- Texas
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Ohio
- Minnesota
- Delaware
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Oregon
- Colorado
- New York
- Maine
- Connecticut
- Illinois
- Hawaii
- North Carolina
- Vermont
- Washington
- New Mexico
- District of Columbia
- Massachusetts
- Virginia
- California
