Oklahoma High School Football Player Dies After Hit During a Game on Friday Night

Sad news to pass along from a football game in central Oklahoma.

The town of Yukon, Oklahoma, just outside of Oklahoma City is in mourning this weekend. On Friday night, sixteen-year-old Peter Webb was tackling another player and the back of his head hit the ground. Peter was taken to the OU Children's Hospital and passed away on Sunday. Over the weekend, prayer services were held for Peter and more are expected today at Southwest Covenant were Peter attended high school.

Southwest Covenant has issued a statement. "The school family of Southwest Covenant greatly appreciates the love, prayers, and support that we have been shown amid this recent tragedy. Peter Webb passed away as a result of an injury suffered during the football game on Friday, September 13th.

KTUL reports that coaches said Peter was not only talented, but he worked as hard as anyone. Teachers admired his respect and discipline in the classroom. Classmates looked up to Peter loved him deeply. The character of this young man and the respect we all had for him cannot be contained in words.